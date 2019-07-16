Iowa man dies when tractor rolls over in ditch

SIBLEY, Iowa (KELO) — An Iowa man raking hay in a ditch died when his tractor rolled over early Tuesday morning near Sibley, Iowa.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Ned DeBoer, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities responded to the call at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning and found DeBoer trapped underneath the tractor. The tractor dropped it’s left front wheel into a culvert causing the rollover.

DeBoer was heading north in the west ditch raking hay near the 1400 mile of Polk Avenue in Osceola County.

On Sunday near Tea, South Dakota, a 74-year-old man died when his tractor rolled while mowing a ditch.