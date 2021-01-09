Iowa man arrested on charges related to US Capitol riot

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities have arrested a man from Des Moines on charges related to the riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol building.

Officials with the FBI Omaha Field Office said Saturday that officers arrested Doug Jensen, of Des Moines, and he is being held at the Polk County Jail.

According to officials, Jensen is being charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disrupting the orderly conduct of government business, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, and obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

These charges stem from the Capitol building protest on January 6.