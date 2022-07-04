LE MARS, IA (KELO) — A Le Mars, Iowa man is facing a list of charges after driving in the wrong lane of a two-lane highway.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started just before 11:50 Saturday night when the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office learned of a car heading north in the southbound lanes of Highway 60. It entered Sioux County south of Alton, Iowa.

Orange City Police were able to stop the car and learned the driver, 58-year-old Daniel Hicks, had been drinking. He was arrested for OWI, driving on the wrong side of two-lane highway, open container, and interference with official acts.