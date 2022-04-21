SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — A northwest Iowa man is behind bars, accused of stealing checks and writing them to himself.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation started earlier this month when a bank officer noticed suspicious activity on two accounts.

Deputies say 29-year-old Austin Vink stole the checks from two Hull, Iowa homes that he was hired to clean.

Authorities say the checks totaled over $6,000. Vink is also accused of stealing cash from one of the victims. He faces charges of forgery and theft.