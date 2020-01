SPENCER, Iowa (KELO) — A 21-year-old Spencer, Iowa man was arrested after a nearly two-hour standoff with authorities on Sunday.

The Spencer Police Department said Dawson Walker is facing numerous charges after threatening people in a home with a gun. At 10:58 a.m., police were able to get into the home, safely evacuate the people in the home and removed the gun.

Walker then grabbed a butcher knife and a standoff ensued until 12:25 p.m. when Walker gave up.

He was arrested without incident.