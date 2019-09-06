Live Now
Dorian tracking along East Coast

Iowa man accused of looting nursing home resident’s account

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
sioux-city-iowa_245294540621

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a Sioux City man looted the checking account of a nursing home resident.

Woodbury County court records say 52-year-old Ronald Taylor is charged with dependent adult abuse. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press. Taylor’s next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.

Court records say Taylor held a power attorney for the man, who has dementia and can’t handle his finances. The records say Taylor spent nearly $23,000 of the man’s money since July 28, 2017, wiping out the man’s account.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss