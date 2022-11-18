MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) – Fire officials say a house fire that killed four children in northern Iowa was caused by an electrical power strip.

The blaze was reported early Wednesday in Mason City.

When firefighters arrived they found flames engulfing the first and second stories of the home, built in the 1880s. Fire officials said Thursday the blaze began at a power strip on the main floor of the three-story home. Officials did not specify how the strip caused the fire, however.

The four children killed were identified as 12-year-old John Michael Mcluer, 10-year-old Odin Thor Mcluer; 6-year-old Drako Mcluer; and 3-year-old Phenix Mcluer.