Iowa health department director retiring from job in July
Iowa health department director retiring from job in July

KELO Iowa Locator

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The director of the Iowa Department of Public Health says he is retiring from the job as the agency he leads continues to head the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gerd Clabaugh, who is 58, said Tuesday he is leaving on July 31 “to spend more time with family and seek new opportunities.”

Clabaugh was appointed to run the state’s health department by former Gov. Terry Branstad in 2014 and remained in the position under Gov. Kim Reynolds.  

Reynolds says Clabaugh strengthened the state’s infectious disease response, improved health data collection and led the agency to receive national accreditation.

