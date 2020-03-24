1  of  9
Iowa governor: Shelter orders not needed as virus cases rise

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says more aggressive orders to halt the movement of Iowans are not needed although the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Reynolds says the state now has 105 positive cases across 26 counties. She confirmed for the first time Monday that seven Iowans are hospitalized with the viral illness. Reynolds says positive cases are increasing in large part due to expanding testing ability and the number is likely to continue to grow.

She says it’s not yet time to order Iowans to stay home but data is evaluated daily as such decisions are considered.

