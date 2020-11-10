Iowa governor requiring masks for larger indoor gatherings

FILE – In this July 30, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds listens to a question during a news conference on the state’s guidance for returning to school in response to the coronavirus outbreak in Des Moines, Iowa. An aggressive push by Reynolds to reopen schools amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak has descended into chaos, with some districts and teachers rebelling and experts questioning the scientific benchmarks being used by the state to make decisions. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will require that people wear masks if they join indoor gatherings of 25 or more people as the state sees a continued surge of coronavirus infections that is threatening to overwhelm hospitals.

Reynolds said Tuesday she had signed a proclamation taking effect Wednesday that would require masks for the indoor gatherings and outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people. The Republican governor didn’t require new restrictions on bars and restaurants, and the new rules don’t apply to school districts.

Asked why she didn’t impose a mask requirement for smaller gatherings, Reynolds said: “It’s a place to start and it’s progress from where we were.” The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 4,441 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours and 27 additional deaths.

