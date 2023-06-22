IOWA (KELO) — Some Iowa landowners are upset that a final hearing for the Summit Carbon Solutions Pipeline has been bumped up to August, instead of waiting till after the harvest season.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

People that don’t want the project to happen were trying to push it back until next year — especially since farmers would be tied up with harvests during October.

now they say the Iowa Utilities Board is trying to fast-track things — and landowners want the board to delay the hearing.

“They think August is the downtime for farmers, it’s not. I’m mad and I’m turning that into a voice and I’m speaking out,” Dan Wahl, an impacted landowner, said.

A legal expert said there wasn’t any warning about the hearing possibly moving up — except for summit carbon asking about wrapping things up this year during a status hearing earlier this month.

“And we don’t know what they are talking about with each other. What are the conversations that they’re having that are the types of things that normally we would expect to have in an open meeting. So there is a lot of secrecy here in terms of how this process is playing out,” Anna Ryon, Former Attorney with the Iowa Office of Consumer Advocate, said.

Ryon says there are almost a thousand easements to evaluate — she worries the board won’t have enough time to do their due diligence on everything.