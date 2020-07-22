Iowa DOT worker dies after being hit by an SUV near Boyden, Iowa

BOYDEN, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) worker was killed on Tuesday morning in Sioux County after being hit an SUV.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:06 a.m. on Tuesday, they responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash that happened on Highway 18, one-and-a-half miles west of Boyden.

A 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by William Plantage, 94, of Sheldon, was heading west on Highway 18.

Officials said Plantage hit an employee of the Iowa DOT Highway Division, Lynn Roder, 64, of Ashton, on the roadway.

He was standing in the westbound lane with a traffic sign signaling for westbound traffic to stop or slow down ahead of a road construction area.

Authorities reported that Roder was taken by the Boyden Ambulance to Sanford Sheldon Medical Center where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The Chevrolet suffered about $4,000 in damage. The crash remains under investigation.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Boyden Ambulance and the Iowa State Patrol.