SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The moose that had been swimming in Spirit Lake and Marble Lake since late November died Wednesday night, according to a statement provided by the Iowa DNR.

Officials say the moose walked onto the ice on East Okoboji Lake, broke through the ice, and drowned.

The moose is estimated to be a two-year-old male, likely originating from Northern Minnesota.

The statement from the Iowa DNR says, the Arnolds Park Okoboji Fire & Rescue will attempt to extract the animal, and then the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will transport it to Iowa State University for examination.