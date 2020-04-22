Iowa details $26M plan to boost testing as virus cases surge

A nurse holds a swab at a drive-up coronavirus testing station at Harborview Medical Center, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Seattle. The facility saw a steady stream of employees and patients with symptoms Thursday as testing, which has been going on for several weeks, continued as part of efforts to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Iowa has launched a $26 million program to dramatically increase the state’s lagging capacity to test for the coronavirus.

Under the TestIowa plan announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday, the state’s 3.2 million residents will be asked to complete an online health assessment.

Those who have symptoms or who have been exposed to the coronavirus will be eligible for free tests at drive-thru sites. The state will alert the contacts of those who test positive.

Reynolds says Iowa has signed a contract to purchase 540,000 tests over the next six months, increasing the state’s testing capability by 3,000 tests per day.

