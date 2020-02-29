Iowa Democratic Party certifies caucus results

File-In this Feb. 4, 2020, file photo, a pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa Democratic Party is agreeing to recount the results in about two dozen of almost 1,700 precinct caucuses as part of the ongoing process to resolve the weeks-long question of who won Iowa’s tarnished presidential caucuses. Campaign officials for former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders asked for a combined 23 precincts to be recounted. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa Democratic Party State Central Committee has certified the results of the 2020 presidential caucuses, nearly a month after a faulty mobile app and other problems delayed counting and prompted calls for Iowa to lose its first-in-the-nation status. Iowa awards 41 national delegates in its caucuses. Following Saturday’s certification of the Feb. 3 caucuses, Buttigieg had 14 delegates and Sanders had 12. Elizabeth Warren won eight, Joe Biden won six and Amy Klobuchar won one. The Associated Press opted not to call a winner, given remaining concerns about whether the results as reported by the party were fully accurate.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.