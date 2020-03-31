Iowa coronavirus cases up to 497 led by Linn, Polk counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa public health officials say coronavirus cases have increased by 73 to a total statewide of 497 due to surging numbers in populous counties in central and eastern Iowa.

One additional death was reported, a Muscatine County resident between 41 and 60 years old. Seven people in Iowa have died of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The virus is now present in 57 of Iowa’s 99 counties. Case counts have been growing fastest in Linn County in eastern Iowa, where an additional 19 cases were reported Tuesday for a total of 90. Polk County posted an increase of 15 cases in all age groups to 76.

