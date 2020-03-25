Iowa coronavirus cases now 145; hospitalizations rise to 23

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says the number of Iowans testing positive for the coronavirus has increased by 21, bringing the state total to 145 cases.

The virus has hospitalized 23 Iowans, a number that’s increasing daily. Iowa Department of Public Health data says Wednesday that 12 people have been released and are recovering at home. The virus is now in 31 of Iowa’s 99 counties.

On Tuesday evening Reynolds announced the state’s first death from the viral disease. An adult between 61 and 80 years old in Dubuque County died.

