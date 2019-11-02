Iowa board supports adding PTSD to medical marijuana program

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. Proposed changes to Utah’s medical marijuana program came under fire from people on both sides of the issue during a tense public hearing. Utah legislators held a public hearing Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, to discuss changes to the law ahead of a special session next week to approve amendments. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) – A state board has approved post-traumatic stress disorder and intellectual disability with aggression to the number of medical conditions that can legally be treated by medical marijuana in Iowa but rejected two other conditions petitioners had requested.

The Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board voted Friday to not allow patients with opioid dependency and those with Alzheimer’s Disease to have legal access to medical marijuana. Board members expressed concern over lack of studies or other evidence that medical marijuana would help those conditions.

The Iowa Board of Medicine must agree with the addition of PTSD and intellectual disability before they can be added to a list of diagnoses for which medical marijuana can be prescribed.

The conditions would join seizures, Crohn’s disease, AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and Parkinson’s disease as approved conditions.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.