DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) — A bill advancing through the Iowa legislature would restrict gender-affirming treatment for minors. The bill would block any type of treatment including hormones, puberty blockers and gender reassignment surgery.

“The child lacks maturity to enter into a contract or to even vote, to get a tattoo. How can they be mature enough to consent to experimental, irreversible procedures that may lead to permanent sterilization?” State Sen. Jeff Edler (R) District 26 State Center said.

“Iowa children will die if this becomes law. That’s what will happen. You are outlawing, with this bill, care that reduces suicide likelihood by 73%.,” State Sen. Zach Wahls (D) District 43, Coralville said.

The bill needs to pass the Iowa House to be signed into law by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.