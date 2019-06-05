Iowa bartender accused of serving alcohol to teen before deadly crash

A northwest Iowa bartender is accused of serving alcohol to a teenager in the hours before a deadly crash. 

Authorities say 19-year-old Alfonso Maldonado’s blood alcohol level was .258 when he wrapped a car around an electric pole on April 26, near the town of Dickens.  Maldonado and a passenger, 21-year-old Tephonte Smith, died as a result of the crash. 

The investigation led authorities to the Southside Grill in Spencer.  The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says Jacoba Knight served Maldonado  multiple drinks that night. Knight is also accused of serving alcohol to an intoxicated person and serving an 18-year-old woman. 

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says additional charges are pending.
 

