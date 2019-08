LAKE OKOBOJI, Iowa (KELO) — Authorities in northwestern Iowa are searching for a missing man, who was last seen near the docks at the Parks Marina at Lake Okoboji on Saturday night.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said the Spirit Lake Fire Department and the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Underwater Search and Rescue Dive team are actively searching for Vincet Harvey.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Dickinson County Communications Center at (712) 336-2525.