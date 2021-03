INWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — Authorities in northwest Iowa are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Inwood man.

In a post on its Facebook page, The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says Chahn Singsaath, 64, was last seen in late February and has not returned home. His last known destination was Minneapolis.

The car he was believed to be driving was found abandoned near Fergus Falls, Minnesota. If you have any information on where he is, call the Sheriff’s Office at 712-472-8300.