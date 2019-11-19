Live Now
Lyman

Iowa authorities looking for man wanted for attempted murder

by: KELOLAND News

KELO Iowa Locator

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KELO) — Authorities in Iowa are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder in Spirit Lake, Iowa. 

According to the Spirit Lake Police Department, Teangelo Grice, a 43-year-old black man, stabbed a woman inside the Kum and Go gas station. Grice fled the scene on foot before police arrived. 

Police say Grice is listed at 5-foot-11, 200 pounds and brown eyes. He’s being charged with attempted murder, domestic assault, violation no contact order, false imprisonment, burglary and assault while displaying a weapon. 

If you see or know where Grice is, authorities say no to approach him. Contact law enforcement. 

