IOWA — Abortion providers have filed a challenge in district court to the abortion ban that was passed Tuesday night during a special session.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, the Emma Goldman Clinic, and the ACLU of Iowa filed the injunction to stop the bill from going into effect. Governor Kim Reynolds announced she would be signing the bill, which would ban abortions after fetal cardiac activity (roughly around six weeks of pregnancy), into law.

In a press release, the abortion providers said this bill, which is nearly identical to the 2018 so-called fetal heartbeat bill that was blocked by the Iowa Supreme Court in June, is a violation of Iowans’ constitutional rights.

The plaintiffs also said even with the exceptions for rape, incest, and the health of the mother, there are barriers that prevent women from accessing this care.

Planned Parenthood of North Central States released a statement following the announcement of the injunction.