SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The roof of a community center in Inwood was damaged, according to Facebook posts from city of Inwood.

The city is asking residents to stay away from the community center as it cleans up. The library and community center are closed until further notice.

Students can wait for the school bus inside the post office if needed.

The city said no one was hurt by the damage.

