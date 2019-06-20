Investigators will rely on DNA testing and dental records to identify body

There are more questions than answers surrounding a woman’s body found Wednesday night north of Falls Park.

The main questions investigators want answered are who is she and how did she get there?

Wednesday night around 7 two men, fishing along the east bank of the Big Sioux River, made a startling discovery; a decomposing body of a woman.

“The remains were located in a wooded area approximately 20 yards off the river bank,” Lt Mike Clowill with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say she was found lying mixed-in with some river debris.

“At this time, it’s unknown exactly how long the remains have been in that location, but based on the debris she was in at least three weeks,” Colwill said.

Now, investigators want to figure out who she is and how she died, but that could take weeks; testing DNA, performing an autopsy, looking at dental records and reviewing police reports.

“What we would have to do is start with DNA to have a better idea of who the remains belong too,” Colwill said. “We do have several missing person reports currently and we are looking into that possibility.”

But right now, they have very little to go on, they’re just grateful for the two fishermen who spotted her.

“We always appreciate when people are always our eyes and ears and they were able to locate these remains hopefully we can bring some closure to a family out there,” Colwill said.

Police didn’t have an approximate age on the woman and declined to comment on what she was wearing.

