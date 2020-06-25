Investigators waiting on autopsy results of missing Sioux Falls woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are still not sure how a missing woman of Sioux Falls died.

An autopsy confirmed the unidentified body found Tuesday afternoon in a garage is Angela Armstrong. She hadn’t been seen since June 3. Sioux Falls police found her Chevy Traverse and body in a garage on South Beal Avenue on Tuesday.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens says there was no obvious trauma to the body. He says the cause of death likely won’t be determined until after a toxicology report comes back, which could take 4 to 6 weeks.

Clemens says the final autopsy results from the coroner is key to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND on-air and online for the latest.