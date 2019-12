SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Property crime investigators are looking into an East Sioux Falls house fire.

It happened on Friday at the 1400 block of East Sixth Street. The fire marshal isn’t calling it arson, but says there’s evidence the property crime investigators are following up on. They believe the home is vacant.

It’s next to a house that collapsed after an explosion in November. That building was an apartment complex.

The fire marshal isn’t commenting yet if the two are linked.