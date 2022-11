SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the western part of the city.

Officials say it happened in the 500 block of South Holly Avenue just before 7 o’clock Tuesday morning.

Crews arriving on scene found smoke coming from the front of the home. Fire was found on the main level and basement.

Firefighters were on scene for several hours to make sure the fire was put out. No one was hurt.