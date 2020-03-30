Investigators searching for video after jogging attack

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police need your help after someone attacked a woman out for an early morning run. Police say a man attacked a 32-year-old woman in western Sioux Falls near Roosevelt High School; authorities got the call around 5:45 Monday morning.

“She was jogging, she said the guy came up from behind her, grabbed her, started punching her, and started dragging her to some trees,” Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said. “She started yelling; there was some other people that were jogging in the area, heard the noise. They actually had their ear buds in and heard her yelling over those ear buds.”

Greg Koch, co-owner of 605 Running Company, says that noise is key.

“That’s one of the biggest things is being able to get loud and quickly,” Koch said. “The other thing is making sure that you’re well-lit, so in the early mornings it’s still dark outside, so a head lamp, a vest of some sort that lights up; making sure you’re very visible.”

He says a whistle can do the trick. Investigators are hoping to track down video that will lead them to a suspect.

“They described him as a black man, about six-foot-tall, a slender build, and wearing dark clothing,” Clemens said. “We’ve got detectives that are out in that area. One of the main things they’re doing is looking to see if anybody has surveillance video.”

Koch’s business has a sign that says “Sioux Falls is a running town,” and he says the town is a safe one, too.

“This is definitely the exception, not the norm,” Koch said. “It’s very, very rare that we have incidents like this.”

Koch says you can still practice social distancing while running in a group, too.