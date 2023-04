GOODWIN, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office is looking into what sparked a fire at a home northwest of Goodwin.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 6:15 a.m. Monday.

The home was almost done with construction, so no one was living there at the time.

The Sheriff’s Office posted several pictures of the scene to Facebook. Goodwin Fire Department, Clear Lake Fire Department, and Deuel County Ambulance also responded to the fire.