MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Mitchell are looking into what sparked a fire near Lake Mitchell over the weekend.

Mitchell Fire says it happened Saturday afternoon on South Harmon Drive. Officials say Mitchell Police arrived on the scene first and confirmed that no one was inside the home.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found fire coming from the west side and smoke coming from all four corners of the home.

Mount Vernon Fire was called in to help.

Officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.