Investigators: Driver going 115 miles per hour before deadly crash in Sioux Falls in May

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 115 miles an hour is the speed investigators have determined a car was going when it ran a red light and hit another vehicle, killing two high school students last month.

That’s 80-miles over the posted speed limit. Police say the car that the students were in was going 23 miles an hour.

The students were in a car that had just pulled into the intersection at East Arrowhead Parkway and Highline Avenue, on the east side of the city, when they were hit.

Two other people in their car were hospitalized, along with the driver and passenger in the speeding car.

Police say there are no charges in the case because the driver of the speeding car remains in the hospital. Police say the investigation is nearly complete and they should be releasing more information in the near future.