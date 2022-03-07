PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A bill to expand the ability for patients to seek investigational drugs, biological products or devices died in the Senate Monday afternoon.

Speaking in opposition to the bill, Sen. Erin Tobin (R-Winner) pointed out multiple issues she found with the bill, including language defining ‘serious illness’ as including “extreme pain.” She said that this language was too objective.

Tobin also expressed concern over sections that would allow insurance carriers to not offer coverage in such instances as listed and that would remove liability from doctors performing procedures/prescribing investigational drugs.

It was also noted by Tobin that no medical professionals spoke in support of the bill, which she said she believes was brought primarily for the purpose of increasing access for drugs such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

“In the testimony from the prime sponsor, he mentioned a lot that the experience in the past two years with the need for hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin versus remdesivir is the reason he saw a need for this bill,” said Tobin.

Tobin went on to discuss the risks associated with hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

“Hydroxychloroquine can cause heart arrhythmias, including ventricular tachycardia, heart failure and renal toxicity,” she said. “When taken with antibiotics, it could be fatal and cause blindness. Ivermectin, in order to achieve plasmatic concentrations, you would have to get 100x fold higher than the typical dose, and there are no clinical trials.”

HB 1228 failed on a vote of 6-25, with 4 excused.