SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Charges are pending against the driver of a pickup that was involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-29 Wednesday night.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a pickup was turning onto the northbound I-29 on-ramp from 41st Street when it left the road and rolled into the grass. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m.

The 40-year-old driver suffered minor injuries. The passenger received non-life threatening injuries.

A KELOLAND News photographer on scene saw a pickup on its roof with windows broken out.

Rollover crash on I-29 | KELOLAND News

The use of seatbelts is under investigation, officials say.

We have reached out to law enforcement for more information. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.