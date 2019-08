BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Brookings County authorities are investigating the death of a child.

The state’s attorney says a 3-year-old died at a home on Wednesday.

We expect to learn more about the investigation, including suspects in the case, when authorities hold a news conference Friday morning.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for updates on this developing story.

Get the latest on this story and other headlines by downloading the KELOLAND News app.