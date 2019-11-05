Investigation finds Sioux Falls police officer justified in shooting of suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A report on an officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls is in.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and the Division of Criminal Investigation released a summary into the shooting of Trent Wagner, 29, on October 6.

Sioux Falls Police say they were called to the North 8th Avenue and East Hermosa Drive neighborhood about a man threatening people with a gun. Officers found Wagner at a nearby home, but Wagner ran off. During the short pursuit, Wagner allegedly displayed a handgun so an officer fired at him. According to the investigation report, the officer fired a total of 12 shots, with three hitting Wagner.

“It is my conclusion as Attorney General that the Sioux Falls Police Officer was justified in firing his weapon and using lethal force,” Ravnsborg said in a release with the report.