Investigation finds Rapid City police officer justified in shooting of suspect

A report on an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City is in.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and the Division of Criminal Investgiation released the summary into the shooting of 29-year-old Patrick Alden.

The report says the officer was justified in firing his weapon and using lethal force.

“It is my conclusion as Attorney General that the Rapid City Police Officer was justified in

firing his weapon and using lethal force,” said Ravnsborg. “I would like to thank the Rapid

City Police Department for their service and complete cooperation in this investigation.”

The investigation stems from an incident that happened during the evening of December 29, 2019.

According to police, shortly after arriving to a call of gunfire at an apartment complex, an officer reported gunshots being fired toward them from the second floor. One Rapid City Police Department patrol vehicle was hit by a gunshot.

Once police entered the building, many residents were evacuated, while some were told to shelter in place. Officers used the stairwell to reach the second floor and found the gunman, who was armed with a rifle.

An officer shot at Alden and ended the threat.