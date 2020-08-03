UPDATE: Authorities investigating ‘unattended death’ in rural Minnehaha County

UPDATED 1:08 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating an “unattended death” in rural Minnehaha County.

Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said the call for a body in the ditch came around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities quickly located the man’s body in the ditch after arriving on scene.

Authorities are calling the situation an “unattended death” until an investigation of the scene finishes. Authorities hope to release more details later on Monday.

12:25 p.m.

Minnehaha County law enforcement officials plan to give an update on a developing investigation around 1 p.m. Monday.

Authorities have closed 464th Avenue between SD Highway 42 and 266th Street as they look around the scene.

The area is west of Wild Water West and east of Wall Lake.

Law enforcement are responding to an area west of Sioux Falls and south of Highway 42. We’re told a briefing is coming at 1:00. You can watch it live on https://t.co/oTn5EHPSCG #kelonews pic.twitter.com/Qtz11KGtHk — Kelli Volk (@KELOKelliVolk) August 3, 2020

