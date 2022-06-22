SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In an effort to re-brand an invasive species as a culinary delight, the state of Illinois has announced a market-tested renaming of the ‘invasive carp’.

That name? Copi.

Four species imported from Asia decades ago now infest the Mississippi and other rivers in the U.S. heartland, also threatening the Great Lakes.

Officials say the fight to contain them would get a boost if more people would eat them. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources hired a marketing firm to find a new name. And “copi” is the winner. Chefs, distributors and others in the food industry say it’s a tasty, healthy fish.

Here in South Dakota, we have three of these species, the Sliver Carp, Grass Carp and Bighead Carp. According to SDGFP, they are primarily contained to southwestern South Dakota, living in the Missouri, Vermillion and Big Sioux Rivers. They have however traveled throughout the South Dakota expanse of the James River, making it all the way to North Dakota.