SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years.

But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada.

Meghan Chada grew up in Letcher, South Dakota, just north of Mitchell. Her dad is in the construction business and her mom is a teacher, but it’s her grandpa’s farm that caused her interest in weather to take root.

“Because I grew up in the farming community I always heard, it’s a drought, the crops aren’t good or it’s too wet,” said Chada. “It definitely impacts everybody’s lives around here.”

Meghan grew up watching Jay, Brian and Scott, but says she didn’t really need the weather team to seek shelter from severe storms.

“I was usually in the basement before it came to that. I used to be terrified of storms,” said Chada.

Meghan went to the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City. Now that she’s a meteorologist, she hopes to bring a calming presence when severe weather hits.

“I kind of want to do that for the next generation, and help any little kid or anybody that’s scared of storms, like ok, it’s ok,” said Chada.

Meghan is getting used to life in a big city, but people in Letcher will keep her grounded she says because they pay close attention to the forecast.

“Now they all yell at me when it’s wrong,” said Chada.