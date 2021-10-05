Introducing three Vietnam-era veterans who went on Midwest Honor Flight’s September trip

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Larry Reck of Rock Rapids, Iowa, Charlie Brown of Brandon, S.D. and Donald Hookie of Centerville, S.D. were each on Midwest Honor Flight’s trip to the Washington, D.C. area on September 18. Midwest Honor Flight takes veterans to see the capital’s memorials.

“It’s great, I’ve waited a few years to get on this flight, and I’m glad I’m on it now,” said Reck, an Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War.

“It’s an honor to be involved, I tell you what, the guys I’ve met on the flight were just fantastic,” said Hookie, who served with the Army in Vietnam.

KELOLAND News caught up with Brown before taking off from Sioux Falls Regional Airport on September 18.

“Oh, I want to see everything, all the memorials, especially the Vietnam Memorial,” said Brown, who also served with the Army in Vietnam. “I got some names I got to look up and maybe do some rubbings… it’s going to be a pretty good experience.”

Later that day we also spoke in D.C. next to the wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall.

“I knew certain people that were killed over there, and so yeah I was looking for their names and I found them,” Brown said. “I knew who they were, I knew what panel they were on.”

Before this trip, he had never been to this memorial.

“I’m so glad I went on this trip, I really am,” Brown said.

“I have my son with me as a guardian, and I think it’s a good experience for both of us,” Reck said.

“I tell you what, my wife was thrilled I got to go,” Hookie said.

There are many stories and perspectives which the veterans on the trip can share. Later on Tuesday night at 10, you’ll hear about the Vietnam era from Reck, Brown and Hookie.