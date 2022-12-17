SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Portions of Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 have been reopened, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border reopened at 9 a.m. CT.

Drivers should note that some No Travel Advisories are still in place Saturday.

South Dakota road conditions as of 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

As of 12 p.m. CT Saturday, I-90 has been fully reopened across South Dakota.

Drivers can expect to find ice cover, slippery roads, and snow-covered shoulders, officials say.

Crews will continue to be out working to remove ice and snow.

Drivers are reminded to use extra caution and reduce speeds.