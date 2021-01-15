Interstates are too icy for some truck drivers thanks to blowing snow

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The interstates in South Dakota are back open tonight. The Department of Transportation closed I-29 from North Dakota to Iowa last night, along with I-90 from Sioux Falls to Minnesota.

But even though they’re back open, it’s not making it any easier for travelers.

When you’re a truck driver, sometimes just by chance you run into a storm. We ran into both.

“My name is Chance Storm C-H-A-N-C-E S-T-O-R-M just like the weather outside,” Chance Storm said.

Storm, who is from Illinois, has been driving truck for almost 20 years and has never had a crash.

He didn’t want to take a chance on today’s weather, so he pulled over in Brandon.

“Too slick for the roads right now and I don’t want to be another statistic in the ditch,” Chance said.

The combination of rain and light snow last night, mixed with strong wind today, is making traveling on the interstate a little too sketchy for most.

“It’s been slick all morning, I’ve just been crawling down the freeway, but it’s sliding around more than I’m comfortable with and especially with the wind, so it’s not worth it to crash and die, you know have anything bad happen, so just trying to take it easy,” Christopher Allen said.

Christopher Allen of Portland Oregon is on his way to Michigan, but decided to pull over at the Minnesota border after seeing one too many crashes.

“I think I passed like 9 flipped over semis yesterday, so, yeah it’s been fun,” Allen said.

Storm says he saw four trucks that had slid off the interstate….

“Hold on for the ride and hope God is with them,” Chance said.

He didn’t want to be number five.

Both truckers say in weather like this, you can’t be in a hurry and they say that’s one of the biggest mistakes people make.