Interstate closures, impassable roads in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KELO) — Travel in central North Dakota is nearly impossible Friday, as a large winter storm is centered over the state.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has posted multiple photos of white-out road conditions and even a car covered with water in a ditch. The driver was safe, but authorities said many cars have slid into ditches.

Officials closed Interstate 94 westbound from Bismarck to Fargo and eastbound from Bismarck to Valley City. Interstate 29 is closed north and southbound from Grand Forks to the Canadian border.

Authorities also said the area around Devils Lake is experiencing the heaviest snowfall amounts and white out conditions. Plows have been pulled in that area.

#NDHP #TrooperRoadReport NDResponse This photo was taken near Thompson on I29 northbound. The driver is safe. There… Posted by North Dakota Highway Patrol on Friday, October 11, 2019