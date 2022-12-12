SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Dot says they are anticipating closures due to the strong winter storm that is predicted.

The DOT says the closures expected mid-morning on Tuesday would be for the portions of I-9- in western and central South Dakota. Closures on portions of I-29 north of Brookings are expected midday on Tuesday.

State officials will continue to assess the storm path and road conditions overnight.

The SDDOT anticipates secondary highways will also become impassable. Numerous No Travel Advisories are also expected to be in place on state highways throughout the state.