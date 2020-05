CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (KELO) — Travelers heading west on Interstate 90 can expect delays Monday morning.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-90 westbound is closed at Chamberlain for a hazardous materials spill. Authorities expect it will remain closed for several hours and motorists should plan an alternate route.

I-90 eastbound remains open. Get the latest updates at safetravelusa.com/sd/.