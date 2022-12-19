RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Snow removal crews across the state have been busy for days, and so have law enforcement agencies.

With heavy snow and whiteout conditions, Interstate 90 was nearly impossible to drive on just a few days ago… even for plows.

“A lot of people wanted to bypass the interstate, thinking it would be safer to go around but we had more problems over there and a lot of stranded people,” Sgt. Keith Carlson, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Snow crews had to work through these dangerous winter conditions.

“We did have some real equipment challenges. In addition to keeping the roads clear, we have to participate in rescue efforts and services to try to find people and get them out. When that takes our resources, it doesn’t help keeping the roads clear,” Tom Horan, Department of Transportation Region Operations, said.

With temperatures getting colder, drivers still need to be on the lookout for ice patches on the roads and blowing snow drifts.

“Particularly at underpasses, going underneath roads out on the interstate, that is where we get most of our drifting. In most areas, there will be no visibility due to blowing snow and the drifts a lot of times because you can’t see, you could drive straight into those because you can’t see and then we’ve got a bigger problem,” Horan said.

“This is the season a lot of people are traveling, going to see family members and we do have an influx of people coming in and out of this area here. With colder temperatures, I would also make sure you have adequate stuff in your car, blankets, candles, something to keep you warm,” Sgt. Carlson said.

It’s also important to be aware of the forecast, because this time of year conditions can change in an instant.

