SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re driving on interstate, you might notice traffic moving slower for a few days.

Starting Wednesday in eastern KELOLAND, part of Interstate 90 will go from four lanes of traffic down to two. Construction will be happening near Exit 402, which is the exit near Yogi Bear park between Sioux Falls and Brandon.

The lane closures are happening so crews can work on the new Interstate 90 and Veteran’s Parkway Interchange.

All four lanes are expected to be back open on Friday.