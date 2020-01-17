Latest road conditions: I-90 reopen in Minnesota; No travel advised from Mount Vernon to Humboldt

UPDATED 12:48 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are expected to change almost hourly throughout the day as snow stops and winds pick up.

Most of eastern KELOLAND is in a Winter Storm Warning until midnight Friday. A Blizzard Warning follows from midight to 6 p.m. Saturday.

KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen was driving near Interstate 29 near Vermillion. He reported strong winds causing drifting on the interstate, but said the snow has let up. He also said he saw three or four cars in the ditch. You can his video above.

For the latest road conditions in South Dakota, dial 5-1-1 or check SafeTravelUSA.com.

12:35 p.m.

Interstate 90 in Minnesota has reopened after a crash shut parts of the interstate down late Friday morning.

Officials in Minnesota say travel is only one lane west bound.

In South Dakota, the South Dakota Department of Transportation issued a no travel advised for Interstate 90 from Mount Vernon to Humboldt.

More advisories are expected throughout the day.

No Travel Advised on I-90 & surrounding highways from Mt. Vernon to Humboldt as well as other Hwys around Redfield & W of Miller. Expect more advisories throughout the day & tomorrow.

Keep up-to-date at https://t.co/MwWQCQZEcp or by calling 5-1-1.#sdwx #breakouttheboardgames pic.twitter.com/4B4AZxu2nJ — SDDOT (@SouthDakotaDOT) January 17, 2020

11:19 a.m.

Minnesota officials have closed part of Interstate 90 east of the South Dakota border.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation District 7 said a crash has caused the closure for both directions on the interstate in between Beaver Creek and Luverne.

I-90 CLOSED due to crash near SD Border. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/S4QbFuYilP — MnDOT District 7 (@mndotscentral) January 17, 2020

If you MUST travel, pack a winter safety kit. Slow down, watch for others, let others know your route and destination, and wear a seat belt. #keepSDsafe #SDwx https://t.co/09jHkjgLUK — SDPublicSafety (@SDPublicSafety) January 17, 2020

